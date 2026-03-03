Canada News

Carney won't say whether India is engaged in interference, transnational repression

Photo: The Canadian Press Dancers perform as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in New Delhi, India on Sunday, March 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is refusing to say whether he believes India is still behind acts of foreign interference and transnational repression in Canada.

Six days after a senior official told Canadian journalists that India had stopped such behaviour, the prime minister would not say whether he agreed and said he would not discipline that official.

Carney repeated past statements that India and Canada have had a productive series of discussions on security issues that includes work to cut down on violent acts of extortion.

But he refused several times to say whether New Delhi is interfering in Canadian democracy or repressing Sikh separatists in Canada.

Carney's own secretary of state for combating crime, Ruby Sahota, has joined other Liberal MPs in saying New Delhi is still behind such activity, while India insists it has never engaged in interference.

Carney was speaking in Australia following a visit to India, the first by a Canadian prime minister since the 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist near Vancouver, which the RCMP has linked to the Indian government.