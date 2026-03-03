Canada News

Edmonton man wanted in two Toronto-area murders, another suspect ID'd: police

Wanted for two murders

Police in Toronto and York region say a 19-year-old suspect from Edmonton is wanted in two separate murders that took place earlier this year.

Police say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges in the killings of two men.

Investigators say 65-year-old Sergio Lopes was gunned down in front of a Vaughan, Ont., business on Jan. 26.

They also say 37-year-old Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar was fatally shot on Feb. 7 outside a shopping centre in Toronto’s east end.

Police say another 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is also wanted for murder in connection with the Vaughan shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.