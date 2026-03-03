Canada News

Toronto police investigating after gunfire hits synagogue

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Toronto police say they are investigating after gunfire hit a synagogue in the city's north end last night.

Police were called to the area of Old Colony and Harrison roads for reports of gunshots shortly before 11 p.m.

They say officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene and there was damage to the building but no injuries were reported.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as a targeted incident.

They say the force's gun and gang task force is working with the hate crime unit in the investigation.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area and are asking anyone with information to contact them.