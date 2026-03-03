Canada News

Canadian military personnel in Middle East out of harm's way: McGuinty

Out of harm's way

Photo: The Canadian Press Defence Minister David McGuinty speaks with reporters in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Canada’s defence minister David McGuinty says Canadian military personnel in the Middle East are out of harm’s way.

McGuinty did not answer when asked how many Canadian military personnel are in the region, saying only there are “some.”

"They are all fine, out of harm's way, and it's something that we're watching very carefully," McGuinty told reporters in Sydney, Australia, where he is on a visit with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

McGuinty said that the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a positive development.

"Ayatollah Khamenei has been for many, many decades a very, very powerful force for evil in Iran and in the region," he said.

Carney has endorsed the American and Israeli military strikes on Iran, but said that Canada would not get involved.

McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces weren’t involved in the preparation or execution of the attack, and that Canada was not given advance notice.

He says the government "decided from the beginning" it would support the attack, but is also calling for a diplomatic end to the conflict.