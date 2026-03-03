Canada News

Carney lands in Australia ahead of planned speech to Australian parliament

Carney lands in Australia

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney and Diana Fox Carney arrive in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Australia, where he is seeking more collaboration in trade and defence.

The prime minister arrived in Sydney midday Tuesday in Australia, or Monday evening in Canada.

He is expected to meet with business leaders in Sydney, before heading to Canberra on Thursday to address the Australian parliament.

Carney is also slated to address the Lowy Institute think tank Wednesday and he's expected to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later in the week.

Carney has not spoken with reporters in days, and his office cancelled a Monday press conference in India, following his meeting there with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ottawa and Canberra signed an agreement last year for Canada to buy an over-the-horizon radar system from Australia, for use in the Arctic.