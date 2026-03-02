Canada News

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

Photo: The Canadian Press Homes cover a hill in the La Zurza neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night.

A statement from the embassy posted on social media says staff are providing consular assistance but did not say how many Canadians were on the bus or what their status is.

Local media report two deaths and at least 19 people injured in the crash, which occurred near Cumayasa, about an hour's drive west of the popular resort area of Punta Cana.

The reports also say authorities confirmed both fatalities were foreign nationals, without confirming their citizenship.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for more information but has yet to receive a response.

The embassy in the Dominican Republic says any Canadians needing assistance should contact the emergency watch and response centre.