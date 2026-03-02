Canada News

Ring of Fire roads to be complete by 2031, ahead of schedule: Ford

Photo: The Canadian Press A helicopter moves equipment fuel between work sites near the Ring of Fire mineral deposit in the James Bay lowlands of northern Ontario, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says construction is set to begin this year on roads to the Ring of Fire region and they should all be completed by 2031.

He says that's several years ahead of schedule.

Ford made the announcement today at a major mining convention in Toronto, where he also signed economic partnership agreements with Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation.

The government says those agreements will ensure the First Nations in the Ring of Fire region are full economic partners and benefit from job opportunities associated with development there.

The Webequie Supply Road and Marten Falls Community Access Road should see construction start this year, while construction on the Northern Link Road is expected to get underway in 2028 and open three years later.

The First Nations in the Ring of Fire region can currently only be accessed by air or winter road, and Ford says all-season roads to the area will give access to what are believed to be large deposits of critical minerals, as well as bring more opportunities to the communities and their youth.