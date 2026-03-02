Canada News

Prosecutors seek to withdraw sex assault charge against Frank Stronach

Assault charge withdrawn

Photo: The Canadian Press Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026.

Prosecutors are seeking to withdraw a charge of sexual assault against billionaire businessman Frank Stronach as his Toronto trial continues.

Crown attorney Jelena Vlacic made the request this morning, saying prosecutors have determined there is no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction on that count, which relates to an alleged incident in 1986.

Stronach's defence lawyer, however, says the judge should instead enter a finding of not guilty on that charge.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy says they will deal with the issue once the Crown has finished presenting its evidence.

The Crown last week withdrew a charge of forcible confinement related to the same complainant.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to alleged incidents spanning decades.