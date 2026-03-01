A short cold snap marches into Ontario, bringing frigid wind chills
Cold snap hits Ontario
March may not be roaring in like a lion in Toronto, but it's certainly not sheepishly arriving like a lamb.
After Torontonians enjoyed some above zero temperatures last week, the mercury quickly plummeted overnight into Sunday, and it will stay frigid until Monday morning.
With the wind chill, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures as low as -24 early Monday morning.
Other areas of southern Ontario were experiencing even colder temperatures, with lows into the -20s, and windchills reaching -30.
Further north, areas like Thunder Bay were seeing bone-chilling temperatures into the -30s, and a wind chill of nearly -40.
Snow is not likely in Toronto, and the extreme cold will likely be short lived, with above zero temperatures returning to many parts of the province by Tuesday. ?
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.
