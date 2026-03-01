Canada News

Carney says Canada won't be involved militarily in U.S.-Israel action in Iran

Canada won't be involved

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Canada-India Growth and Investment Forum in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will not participate in the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Carney's comments come after the United States and Israel launching an attack on the Middle Eastern country that has left the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead.

State media in Iran had earlier reported nationwide strikes, with some of the first strikes appearing to hit areas around Khamenei's offices.

Carney recently called Iran the "principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East" and said it must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon.

Canada has stated its support for the action taken by the United States and Israel, which has seen more blasts in Iran's capital city of Tehran.

A huge blast rocked Tehran on Sunday as Israel said it was targeting the city's centre.