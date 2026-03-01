Canada News

Anand backs Qatar, United Arab Emirates against Iran attacks

Photo: The Canadian Press Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks with reporters in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says attacks by Iran against Canada’s partners in the Middle East must stop.

Anand says in online posts she strongly condemns the targeting of Qatar and stands with the United Arab Emirates as it defends itself against escalation by Iran.

The latest of those posts came shortly after it was confirmed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, after American and Israeli militaries launched an attack on the Middle Eastern country.

Anand is in Mumbai with Prime Minister Mark Carney, who met Sunday with Indian Oil chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney.

Neither has yet reacted to Khamenei's death, but Carney said Saturday evening prior to the confirmation that while he supports the U.S. action in Iran, Canada will not get directly involved in the conflict.

Iran has responded to the latest strikes by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.