Watchdog investigating after police kill man in Mississauga

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The province's police watchdog says it is investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Mississauga.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to the scene after a woman reported her husband had left their home with a gun following a domestic incident.

They say Peel Regional Police located the man in the area of Perran Drive and Paula Court.

The watchdog says there was an exchange of gunfire between four police officers and the man, who was struck multiple times.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The watchdog invokes its mandate in incidents involving police that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.