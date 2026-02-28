Canada News

RCMP launches “Name the Puppy” contest for children across Canada

Name RCMP puppies

Photo: RCMP Kids invited to name RCMP puppies

The RCMP is inviting children across the country to help name its newest police dog puppies.

The annual “Name the Puppy Contest” is now open to kids aged four to 14. The RCMP is looking for names for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta.

Children are encouraged to be creative and imaginative when choosing a name. However, the RCMP reminds contestants these are working police dogs, not pets.

There are a few simple rules. Each child may submit one name only. The name must start with the letter “B,” be no more than nine letters long, and have one or two syllables. The name can be for a male or female puppy. Contestants must live in Canada, and entries must be submitted online by March 26, 2026.

If more than one child submits the same winning name, a draw will decide the winner. While only 13 names will be selected for this contest, other submitted names may be used for future puppies born this year.

The 13 winners will each receive a laminated 8×10 photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle. Winners and prizes will be announced in late April.

All entries must be submitted through the RCMP website. Artwork such as drawings and paintings can be emailed separately after entering online, but contest entries will not be accepted by email.

The Police Dog Service Training Centre is home to the RCMP’s national police dog training program and is known for breeding and training German Shepherds with strong searching and tracking abilities.