Calgary teen skier dead, another survives after avalanche near ski hill
Teen killed in avalanche
A teen was killed by an avalanche at the Nakiska Ski Area Friday.
Mounties say a 15-year-old skier has died after an avalanche buried him under snow in southern Alberta.
Cochrane RCMP say they responded to a call for two people missing after an avalanche near the Nakiska ski hill, located west of Calgary in the Kananaskis Country, just before 1 p.m. Friday.
Police say one person later escaped the snow while a Calgary teen remained missing.
He was eventually found unconscious and taken to hospital, where he died Saturday morning.
RCMP say multiple resources were deployed in the search for the teen.
Officers are sending their condolences to his family and friends.
