Carney urges Canadians in Iran to shelter in place as Israel, U.S. attack

Urged to take shelter

Photo: The Canadian Press Residents are evacuated from a building hit by a projectile in Tirat Hacarmel, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. No injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Prime Minister Mark Carney is urging Canadians to shelter in place in Iran after it was attacked this morning by the United States and Israel.

Iranian media has reported strikes nationwide, with some of the first strikes appearing to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices at the time of the strike.

A statement from Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand on Saturday said Canada is clear in its position that "the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East."

Carney says that Canada supports Israel's right to defend itself and the United States acting to prevent further threats by the Iranian regime to international peace and security.

An earlier statement from Anand said Canada's ability to help those in Iran would be limited.

"There is no Canadian embassy in Iran and our ability to provide consular services is extremely limited, especially during an active conflict," she said in her statement.

She also advised Canadians in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon to consider leaving "while commercial options remain available."

The joint statement also noted that Iran has one of the world's worst records on human rights and cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons.