Canadians in Middle East should be vigilant as tensions rise: Anand

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians in the Middle East are being warned to stay vigilant as tensions rise amid stalled nuclear talks between the United States and Iran and a buildup of American military presence in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action if Iran doesn't agree to a deal on its nuclear program, while Iran says it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes and denies seeking a nuclear weapon.

Trump on Friday said he's unhappy with the latest talks but indicated he would give negotiators more time to reach a deal to avert another war in the Middle East.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians in Iran should leave now if they can do so safely.

The federal government is advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Iran "due to the risk of civil unrest, tensions in the region, the high risk of arbitrary detention and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws."

Anand added that Canadians in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon should also consider leaving while commercial options remain available.