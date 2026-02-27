Canada News

U of T dean of dentistry on leave over antisemitic images in course materials: school

Dean under investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks past the University of Toronto campus on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The University of Toronto says its dean of dentistry is on leave as the school investigates the use of images with "antisemitic and discriminatory meanings" in his course materials.

The university's vice-president and provost, Trevor Young, says dean Anil Kishen will participate "fully" in the investigation.

Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith Canada shared on social media images of what it said were Kishen's course materials, including an illustration of a figure that appeared to be wrapped in an Israeli flag and rope, holding its head painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

That image appeared next to a mention of "strangulation theory" of dental pulp, while another illustration depicted a man with a hooked nose in a pool of money labelled "immunity."

Young says in a statement that Kishen said he used the images "without appreciating" their meanings and the impact they would have on Jewish colleagues and students.

He says Kishen has removed the images from his course materials and has apologized directly to his class and the faculty.

"He has also committed to exercising greater diligence in reviewing course materials to support an inclusive and respectful learning environment for all, and to improving his understanding and awareness of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination," Young said in a statement.

B'nai Brith Canada said in its social media post that "there is no excuse" for Kishen's use of the images and it is demanding accountability from the university.

"Our students deserve better and we will not rest until our campuses are safe and welcoming spaces conducive of the success of all," it wrote.