Alberta woman sentenced to eight years for killing of girl found in hockey bag

Sentence for 'horrific' crime

Nina Napope pictured in this undated photo. The eight-year-old girl was found dead in a hockey bag in central Alberta.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Charlene Dumais (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an eight-year-old girl found dead in a hockey bag in central Alberta has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Ashley Rattlesnake is to be given about four years credit for time she has already served in custody.

The case surrounding the death of Nina Napope made headlines because Edmonton police openly criticized the work of Crown prosecutors while saying a light sentence would be a travesty of justice.

Court of King's Bench Justice Jody Fraser says he found the police commentary "reprehensible" and that it was a mitigating factor in the sentencing decision.

Nina was in the care of Rattlesnake when her body was found in the hockey bag in the back of a truck in 2023.

Relatives and supporters chanted, "Eight years is not enough!" outside court after the decision.

Court heard the girl suffered from chronic abuse and that Rattlesnake was drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine the night of the killing.

The girl was found lying on the floor bleeding next to a hole in the wall, but it isn’t known how she sustained her fatal head injury.

Rattlesnake didn't call 911 and instead asked acquaintances for help. Four others were charged in the case.

Rattlesnake pleaded guilty last fall, a day after Edmonton police Chief Warren Driechel made public a letter urging the Crown to call off a plea deal for a possible sentence of eight years.

Rattlesnake had been facing a charge of second-degree murder and manslaughter typically carries a less severe sentence.

Driechel wrote in the letter that a lesser sentence would be a travesty of justice, given the horrific nature of the crime. He warned that if a plea deal went through, police would release more details of the case so the public could form its own opinion.

The chief later said the letter was sent as a last resort to highlight poor communications between prosecutors and police. However, the Crown said no plea deal had been reached.

The letter saw critics, including defence lawyers, accuse police of straying out of their lane. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also weighed in, saying she was glad police tried to intervene.

Crown prosecutor Terry Hofmann had asked that Rattlesnake receive a nine-year prison sentence, while defence lawyer Robert LaValley requested seven years.

After the sentencing, the police service said in a statement that the hearts of its members go out to Nina's family.

"The EPS plans to take time to review the outcome of the sentencing hearing and connect with Nina’s family before taking any further action," it said.