China suspends some canola, seafood tariffs on Canada after Carney visit
China suspends some tariffs
China's government says it will suspend some tariffs on Canadian agricultural goods following a recent visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The country's finance ministry says 100 per cent tariffs on canola meal and peas, and a 25 per cent levy on lobsters and crabs, will not be imposed.
A statement says the announcement, which made no mention of canola seed tariffs, will take effect March 1 and continue through to the end of 2026.
The announcement comes after Carney met earlier this year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a visit that saw the leaders ink a deal on electric vehicles and canola.
The pair agreed Canada would import up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles each year at a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent in exchange for lower duties on canola seed.
Carney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
