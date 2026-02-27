Canada News

Liberal, Bloc Québécois rematch in Terrebonne riding after Supreme Court nixes result

Photo: The Canadian Press Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, right, applauds Terrebonne federal byelection candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné during a news conference in Terrebonne, Que., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Bloc Québécois' Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné will once again face off against Liberal Tatiana Auguste in the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne after the Supreme Court of Canada recently invalidated last year's result.

Elections Canada had declared Auguste the winner over Sinclair-Desgagné by a single vote following the April 28 federal election.

But Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the results after a supporter complained that she had tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that was never counted. She won her case at the top court on Feb. 13.

"The last few months have been particularly difficult. We had to fight hard for fundamental principles, for the principle of democracy and the principle that every vote counts," Sinclair-Desgagné said.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet officially announced Sinclair-Desgagné as his candidate Thursday for the impending byelection, paying tribute to her tenacity.

"The fact that we are here today is due to the determination and relentless drive of Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné," Blanchet told supporters gathered at a local hotel on Thursday.

The Liberals, for their part, officially nominated Auguste on Wednesday night in the Montreal-area riding.

The Liberal Party of Canada is three seats short of a majority government, and Terrebonne is one of three ridings up for a byelection in the coming months.

The other two byelections will take place in Liberal strongholds in the Toronto ridings of Scarborough Southwest and University—Rosedale. Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet announced a date for the byelections.

Currently, the Liberals hold 169 seats, the Conservatives 141, the Bloc Québécois 22, the New Democrats seven, and the Greens one.

Sinclair-Desgagné acknowledged people across the country will be paying attention to what happens in the riding since it could decide whether Carney gets a majority in the House of Commons. But she said Terrebonne residents will also want to discuss local issues such as the high-speed rail project between Quebec City and Toronto, which will pass through the Quebec riding and likely involve expropriations.