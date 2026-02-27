Canada News

Woman charged in death of newborn baby in Brantford, Ont., more than 20 years later

Charged 20 years later

Police in Brantford, Ont. say a 39-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a newborn baby more than 20 years ago, after she was identified using new DNA techniques.

Police say the body of a full-term baby boy was found on the walking trails near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive on July 28, 2005.

The infant's identity remained unknown despite an extensive police investigation, and officers named him Baby Parker.

Police say investigators, with help from Toronto police, were recently able to use new DNA technology to identify the person believed to be the baby's mother.

They say the woman who was living in Brantford at the time of the incident has been charged with indignity to a body and concealing the body of a child.

Police say her name will not be released given the sensitive nature of the investigation.

They are not seeking additional suspects.

Police say they have no evidence to suggest that anyone else was involved during the birth of Baby Parker or in the events that followed.