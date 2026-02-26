Canada News

Feds announce more than $41.5 million for cancer prevention research

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Health Marjorie Michel rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The federal government has announced more than $41 million for cancer prevention research.

A news release said six research funding organizations contributed funds, including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Terry Fox Research Institute and the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development, the Cancer Research Society and BioCanRx also contributed funds.

The funding will support 19 teams that will work over the next five years to develop and share new approaches to support cancer prevention, reduce cancer risk and improve early detection.

The research teams will study new approaches to preventing a wide range of cancers, including lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancer.

At a press conference Thursday, Health Minister Marjorie Michel said "better health care begins with better research."

"Cancer touches nearly every family in Canada," she said. "Today's announcement is a great example on how, by working together across countries and across disciplines, we can improve the health of Canadians."

Dr. Kevin Smith, the president and CEO of University Health Network, said at the event that "never before has cancer prevention diagnosis and treatment been so important."

He said that by 2050, new cancer cases are projected to rise by 77 per cent worldwide, with younger generations experiencing the highest increases.

"This is a more important time than ever to see this welcome investment by our government as well as by our private sector and public colleagues," said Smith, who noted that the global research ecosystem continues to be under strain.

"We know that it's more important than ever for Canada to step up and continue the momentum to be a leader in this space, as potentially others may pull back."

The news release said Canadian Institutes of Health Research contributed $18.5 million, while the Terry Fox Research Institute provided $10 million and the Canadian Cancer Society provided $7 million.

The Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development provided $3.5 million, while the Cancer Research Society contributed $2 million and BioCanRx contributed $500,000.