Liberals survive confidence vote on omnibus budget bill
Photo: The Canadian Press
Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne greets committee members before his appearance at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
The federal Liberals' Budget Implementation Act has passed a confidence vote in the House of Commons.
Bill C-15 carried on division, meaning there was no recorded vote in Parliament.
The legislation enacts key measures proposed in the Liberals' 2025 federal budget, which passed a confidence vote for Prime Minister Mark Carney's government in November last year.
Opposition parties worked with the Liberals to fast-track the bill through the House of Commons.
The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois negotiated several amendments to the Liberals' legislation in a clause-by-clause review at finance committee on Monday.
The Senate must now approve the bill before it receives royal assent and becomes law.
