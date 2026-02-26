Canada News

Sentencing hearing for teen who set girl on fire at Saskatoon high school

Photo: The Canadian Press Evan Hardy Collegiate, a high school where an assault and fire had taken place in Saskatoon, is shown on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

\A sentencing hearing is scheduled today for a teen who set a girl on fire at a Saskatoon high school.

The 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty last year to attempted murder in the lunchtime attack of her former friend at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September 2024.

Court heard the friendship had spiralled into obsession and threats, and the offender splashed lighter fluid on the victim, setting her ablaze in a hallway.

The victim, who was 15 at the time, was so badly burned that skin melted off her arms and fused her backpack to her clothes.

The offender also pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing bodily harm to a teacher who came to the victim's aid.

Neither the victim nor the attacker, who was 14 at the time, can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.