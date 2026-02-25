Canada News
Premier Moe hopes India trip with Carney will 'reinvigorate' trade relationship
Not expecting a trade deal
Photo: The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speak as they look at a document before a First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting Canada to make a trade deal with India ahead of his trip to the country with Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Moe says he hopes the meetings this week will "reinvigorate" both countries to move toward establishing a better trading relationship.
But the premier says he has concerns India might raise tariffs on lentils due to domestic issues in that country.
India has existing duties of 10 per cent on Canadian lentils and 30 per cent on yellow peas.
Moe is joining Carney in New Delhi and Mumbai for the trade talks.
The premier will later speak at a conference to promote the province's energy, mining and agriculture sectors.
