Autism therapist accused of assaulting kids during sessions in Milton, Ont.: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.

Halton police say they have arrested a 25-year-old therapist accused of assaulting two children with autism during therapy sessions in Milton, Ont., and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Police say they charged the applied behaviour analysis therapist with six counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators say they were tipped off after receiving a complaint about a therapist at the Milton location of Spectacokids, which offers behaviour, speech and occupational therapy services.

Police allege the therapist assaulted two children with autism while he was alone with them during sessions at Spectacokids.

Halton police say their child abuse and sexual assault unit led the investigation, which resulted in eight charges laid against the 25-year-old.

Investigators believe the two children identified by police may not be the only victims and are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.