Atlantic Canada digs out from storm, as St. John's area gets up to 150 cm in one week

Much of Atlantic Canada woke up to more snow and ice Tuesday as a powerful winter storm blew through the region overnight.

Environment Canada said between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow fell across much of Nova Scotia from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

The Halifax area saw an average of 25 cm, while central areas of the province near Truro saw 35 cm

By Tuesday afternoon, Nova Scotia Power, the province's largest power utility, said fewer than 1,500 customers were without power from the high winds and heavy snow that barrelled down on the region.

Eastern New Brunswick also dealt with a large snowfall, with Moncton reporting 27 cm, though NB Power reported fewer than 10 customers without electricity by Tuesday afternoon.

Prince Edward Island saw just under 20 cm of snow across much of the province, with Charlottetown recording 19 cm and Summerside recording 16 cm.

Public schools in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city were closed Tuesday as crews cleaned up the roads.

It's not yet clear if schools in the region will reopen Wednesday, though an official from New Brunswick's Anglophone East School District said it was likely they would be.

Parts of eastern Newfoundland have been hammered by back-to-back storms in the past week, with Environment Canada data showing the St. John's suburb of Paradise has seen more than 150 cm of snow.