Saskatchewan Premier Moe going to India with PM Mark Carney as part of trade mission

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, speaks with Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is heading to India with Prime Minister Mark Carney later this week for a trade mission.

Moe's office says he is flying with Carney to Mumbai and then New Delhi.

Carney's office has said he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to expand their trading relationship.

Last year, India imposed a 30 per cent tariff on Canadian yellow peas, causing a major blow to Saskatchewan's agriculture industry.

The province has urged Ottawa to immediately negotiate with India to alleviate pressures.

Moe had joined Carney on a trade mission to China earlier this year, where both countries agreed to see Beijing reduce tariffs on Canadian canola products in exchange for Ottawa lowering duties on Chinese electric vehicles.