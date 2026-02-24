Canada News

Man carrying Canada bag seen looting Mexican convenience store in viral video

Canadian looters in Mexico?

Photo: regiophotographer / Instagram Social media video shows tourists entering a smashed a vacant convenience store in Puerto Vallarta.

Video of North American tourists, including one holding a Canada bag, allegedly looting a Mexican convenience store amid cartel violence has gone viral online.

The video shows multiple people walking into a smashed OXXO store in Puerto Vallarta while local residents shout at them.

While heckling convinced some of the looters to return items to the store, others were undeterred.

“It's worth mentioning that some did return things but just because they were exposed,” said Instagram user regiophotographer, who originally published the video.

“I don't care about your nationality, we are all human and it's called education and respect.”

One of the men who entered the store was carrying a Canadian tote bag and appeared to leave the shop with a bag full of goods and a jug of water.

The video sparked outrage across social media.

“Totally shameless. I'm sure they'll portray themselves as cartel victims as soon as they get home!” said jppcerve on Reddit.

Others came to the defence of the alleged looters.

“I won't judge people for stealing food in a crisis,” said Strange_Specialist4 another Reddit user.

“Obviously it's not ideal, but with stores and restaurants not available to buy food and it not being safe to leave, people will do what they need to do.”

Cartel violence erupted in Puerto Vallarta and the state of Jalisco Sunday after military forces killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. Known as “El Mencho,” he was the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico.

The violence forced the complete closure of mosts businesses in Puerto Vallarta on Sunday.