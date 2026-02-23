Canada News

Carney travelling to India, Australia, Japan on 9-day trade mission

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to India, Australia and Japan later this week and next, his office announced today.

Carney, whose government is looking to reduce Canada's reliance on trade with the United States, will head to the Indo-Pacific region to discuss trade ties with three leading economies.

Carney will first visit Mumbai on Thursday for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business leaders.

During a stop in Canberra, Carney will address both houses of Australia's Parliament, making him the first Canadian prime minister to do so in 20 years.

He also will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss defence and AI advancements.

Carney will finally head to Tokyo to meet with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae to discuss clean energy, critical minerals and food security.