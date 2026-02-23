Canada News

Canada-Ukraine Foundation calls on feds to match donations as war hits four-year mark

Photo: The Canadian Press Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators take part in a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. Tuesday marks four years since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation is calling on Ottawa to match donations to support humanitarian work in the country as the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion approaches.

Executive director Valeriy Kostyuk says that while his organization has collected more than $100 million for Ukraine, demand for food and water, medical equipment and power generators continues to grow.

He says he hopes the federal government matches all private donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation in 2026.

Kostyuk says Ukraine's recovery needs to begin before the war ends and if Canadians support that goal, the federal government should as well.

Ottawa has delivered billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine since the war began, including $6.5 billion in military assistance.