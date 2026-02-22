Canada News

Ontario's police watchdog investigates after police shoot and kill man

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police shot and killed a man Saturday in Paisley, about 165 kilometres north of London.

The Special Investigations Unit says police tried to locate the man, who they say was involved in multiple vehicle thefts and residential break-ins, in which a firearm was stolen.

The SIU says police located the man, 48, in a stolen vehicle and they deployed a tire-deflation device, forcing the vehicle off the road.

The SIU says the man fled on foot, and officers pursued and located him at a residence.

The watchdog says a police officer shot the man during an interaction, and police initiated life-saving measures.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The watchdog invoked its mandate, as is required in incidents involving police that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.