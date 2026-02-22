Canada News

Blowing snow, wind warnings active is as winter storm blows through Atlantic Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A person pauses while shovelling snow during a winter storm that closed schools and left thousands without power in Halifax on Monday, January 19 2026.

Another blast of winter is sweeping into Atlantic Canada, bringing strong winds and heavy snow along with it.

Environment Canada has issued blowing snow and winter storm warnings for much of Nova Scotia.

The weather office says northwestern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island can expect to see as much as 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.

A special weather statement is also in effect for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The statement says a low-pressure system will track across Nova Scotia on Monday night and will bring up to 25 centimetres of snow to P.E.I. and New Brunswick by late Tuesday.

This comes as Newfoundland and Labrador continues to deal with wind and winter storm warnings, where gusts are predicted to reach up to 100 kilometres an hour across central and northern Newfoundland.