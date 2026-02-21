Canada News
Canada beats U.S. 10-7 in women's curling bronze-medal game
Canada's Rachel Homan, right, competes during a women's curling bronze medal match between Canada and the United States, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO — Canada has defeated the United States 10-7 in the women's curling bronze-medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
More to come.
