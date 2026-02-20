Canada News

Here's a list of the U.S. tariffs still hammering Canadian industries

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump points to a reporter during a press briefing at the White House on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. Beside the President is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to hit the world with tariffs.

While the decision ends the fentanyl-related duties on Canada, Trump said he would use a different tool — Section 122 — to implement a 10 per cent global tariff. That duty can only stay in place for 150 days unless it gets Congressional approval.

It's not clear if that new levy will stack on top of the barrage of other tariffs Trump imposed on specific industries.

Here's a list of the current levies.

Steel tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose steel tariffs last year, citing national security as justification.

The duties started at 25 per cent but Trump increased the steel tariffs to 50 per cent last June.

That same month, the Trump administration expanded the tariffs to the steel content in additional products, including dishwashers, refrigerators, washing machines and freezers.

Aluminum tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose aluminum tariffs last year, again citing national security.

The duties were set initially at 25 per cent but Trump increased them to 50 per cent last June.

Automobile tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 25 per cent tariffs on finished automobiles last year.

There is a CUSMA exemption for Canada because of the highly integrated North American automobile industry. Only the non-American components of a vehicle face the duties.

While Trump did go ahead with tariffs on automobile parts for most countries, Canada was never hit with those duties for auto parts compliant with CUSMA.

Copper tariffs

Starting last August, Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 50 per cent tariffs on copper.

The Canadian industry saw some relief because raw materials are exempted from the tariff.

Lumber tariffs

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 10 per cent tariffs on softwood timber and lumber last October.

The tariffs alarmed the Canadian lumber sector because the U.S. Commerce Department drastically increased countervailing duties and anti-dumping duties on Canada earlier this year — pushing them up from 14.5 per cent to 35 per cent.

Furniture

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to hit imports of upholstered wooden furniture, cabinets and vanities with 25 per cent tariffs beginning last October.

Trump paused a planned increase that was scheduled for January.

Heavy-duty trucks

Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to implement a 25 per cent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks last November.

There is a CUSMA carveout for Canada. Only the non-American components of a vehicle face the duties.

Semiconductors

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on a narrow range of semiconductor imports in January.

Other threatened tariffs

The president also threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals. His September deadline for implementation came and went without the duties going into effect. It would not have applied to generic pharmaceuticals.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated the delay was meant to give the administration time to negotiate agreements with pharmaceutical giants.

Trump has threatened to tariff many other imports throughout his second term, including agriculture products, iPhones and movies.

The president instructed the Commerce Department to start investigations into commercial aircraft and jet engines, integrated circuits, personal protective equipment, medical equipment, processed critical minerals, polysilicon, semiconductors, robotics and industrial machinery, unmanned aircraft systems and wind turbines.

Trump has specifically targeted Canada with some threats. He has threatened to introduce a 100 per cent tariff if Ottawa strikes a trade deal with Beijing, and a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian aircraft until American-made Gulfstreams are certified. Neither of those threats has materialized.