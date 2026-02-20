Canada News

Ontario man facing trafficking charge in N.S. for allegedly coercing foreign worker

Man accused of trafficking

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an Ontario man is facing a human trafficking charge for allegedly employing a foreign national for a year and paying them $300.

The Mounties in Digby, N.S., say that in July 2025 they received a report alleging a foreign national working on a temporary basis in nearby Church Point was being exploited by a local business.

The RCMP’s human trafficking unit was called in to lead the investigation.

The police force alleges the victim was threatened and coerced into working excessive hours.

The 65-year-old accused has also been charged with extortion, knowingly making false statements about the payment of money, and deriving financial benefit knowing that it was obtained from the commission of an offence.

The Ontario man was also charged with fraud under $5,000 in relation to another victim.

“The investigative team wants to acknowledge the support the YMCA’s Migrant Worker Awareness Partnership Project offers victims,” RCMP Sgt. Jeff MacFarlane said in a statement.

“Partnerships with community groups across the province are critical to the success of human trafficking investigations, and the YMCA was particularly valuable in this case.”