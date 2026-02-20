Canada News

Final commercial flight operated by Canadian airline departed from Cuba: Anand

Photo: The Canadian Press International passengers arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026. US sanctions against oil getting to Cuba has caused jet fuel shortages and flight delays from the Caribbean nation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says the final flight operated by Canadian airlines departed from Cuba yesterday.

For more than a year, Global Affairs Canada has warned travellers of "shortages of basic necessities, including food, medicine and fuel" across most of Cuba.

In January, the island lost its main source of fuel when the United States took control of Venezuela's oil reserves.

Canadian airlines have suspended flights to the island, citing fuel shortages, while carriers like Air France have added a refuel stop in nearby countries.

Anand says nearly 28,000 travellers have made their way back to Canada, and that some commercial flights from international airlines may still be available to return home.

She says Canadians should consider leaving the country "while options are still available."