CP NewsAlert: Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux crosses floor to join Liberals

Alberta MP crosses floor

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux has crossed the floor from the Conservative party to join the Liberal caucus.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on social media this morning.

"I am honoured to welcome Matt Jeneroux to our caucus as the newest member of Canada’s new government," Carney said in an online post.

"Building a stronger, more resilient, and more independent country will require ambition, collaboration, and occasionally, sacrifice. I am grateful to Matt and his family that he will continue his service as a strong voice for Edmonton Riverbend in Parliament."

As a new special advisor on economic and security partnerships, Carney said Jeneroux's "leadership will contribute to strengthening Canada’s alliances and trade partnerships, advancing Canada’s leadership in global security cooperation, and building our strength at home."