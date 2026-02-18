Canada News

Availability of desk space unclear as feds boost in-office time for public servants

Is there space for workers?

Photo: The Canadian Press Government office buildings are seen on July 29, 2022, in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal public service unions and workers are warning there isn't enough office space to accommodate the federal government's new requirements for more in-office work.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada has said there is already a shortage of federal office space and warns "the chaos will only get worse" as workers' in-office time increases.

Sylvain Routier, a federal public servant living in the Ottawa area, told The Canadian Press booking desk space is already a struggle under the current rules and workers need to sign up a month in advance.

"There's only so many spots for so many employees. There's always going to be people who are left out," he said.

Routier said existing issues with space make the return-to-office policy "much more confusing."

"If there's no space, I go home and I work from home," he said. "It's going to get worse."

Right now, most public servants are expected to be in the office three days per week and executives are expected to attend the office four days per week, with the remaining days being worked remotely.

But executives will be required to be in the office full-time starting in May, and the federal government says other public servants must be in the office at least four days a week starting in July.

Public Services and Procurement Canada has not answered repeated questions about whether there will be enough office space to accommodate the extra bodies in the workplace.

Since 2020, when remote work began during COVID-19, the public service has grown by more than 57,000 workers, an increase of almost 20 per cent. Some of those workers have never worked full-time in the office.

At the same time, Ottawa has been trying to off-load office space.

Budget 2024 committed Public Services and Procurement Canada to reduce its stock of office space by 50 per cent over 10 years through sales or leases.

The department said that target will be adjusted to reflect the fact that public servants will be spending more time in the office.

"Planning in this regard is underway," said Public Services and Procurement Canada spokesperson Nicole Allen.

Nathan Prier, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, said several departments still haven't implemented the current remote work rules due to a lack of space. He said he's skeptical of the government's chances of successfully implementing the new rules.

Several unions have issued warnings about the state of federal buildings. Some have cited the presence of pests and have argued that many spaces are in poor condition.

Pests were spotted in federal buildings across the country more than 960 times between April and November 2025. Public Services and Procurement Canada said late last year the pests included — but were "not limited to" — bats, birds, ants, bedbugs, bees, wasps and other small insects, mice and other rodents.

Public Services and Procurement Canada also said 58 per cent of Crown-owned office buildings were assessed as being in "fair or better condition" as of March 2025.

The department said that includes buildings undergoing major, long-term rehabilitation, like Place du Portage III and the Lester B. Pearson Building.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said it is prioritizing repairs in occupied buildings. It said it will ensure that office buildings occupied by public servants are safe, functional and comply with health and safety requirements.

"Like many large real property portfolios, PSPC manages a significant number of aging buildings," the department said. "As assets age, systems such as heating, ventilation, electrical infrastructure, roofs, elevators, and interior finishes require regular upgrades.

"In recent years, we have focused on essential repairs to address the most critical risks. This resulted in some non-critical work being deferred, while we prioritize others."

Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy, who represents an Ottawa-area riding, asked the government earlier this month to reconsider its return-to-office policy for public servants.

Fanjoy said in a social media post there's no evidence the policy will boost productivity and warned it will increase pollution.

He also said the new policy makes it harder for the government to reduce its operating costs, improve affordability and protect the environment.

The federal directive applies to public servants working in the core departments and agencies under Treasury Board, though some separate agencies — like the Canada Revenue Agency and the National Research Council of Canada — have said they intend to follow the same approach.

Treasury Board said the government will engage with unions to implement the new return-to-office plan to work out things like assigned seating and occupational health and safety.