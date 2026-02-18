Poilievre says Conservatives want national unity in face of separation threats
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will fight for a united Canada as a movement in Alberta pushes for that province to separate.
Answering a question from a reporter today, Poilievre said the Conservatives are "entirely a federalist caucus" and that he has not had a single member of Parliament on his team express they are in favour of Alberta separatism.
The group Stay Free Alberta is seeking a referendum vote for the province to become its own country, and has until May to get nearly 178,000 signatures.
Provinces cannot unilaterally separate from the country and if a referendum was to succeed, it would trigger negotiations between the province, the federal government and First Nations groups, among others.
Poilievre says he is both a proud federalist and a "born and bred Albertan."
During a speech at the Conservative convention in January, Poilievre blamed Liberal policies for separatist movements, arguing Ottawa has been stomping on Alberta's energy sector and Quebec's jurisdiction.
