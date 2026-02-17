Canada News

Poilievre says he's spoken with Jivani about U.S. trip and MP 'speaks for himself'

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre walks with new MP Jamil Jivani as he takes his place in the House of Commons before question period on Monday, April 8, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he encourages MPs to use their connections to fight U.S. tariffs — but acknowledges he has spoken to one member of his caucus who has drawn criticism over his recent trip to D.C.

Ontario MP Jamil Jivani travelled to Washington earlier this month, where he met with his college friend, Vice President JD Vance, and other Trump administration officials.

Jivani, who was not asked to go by the Canadian government, met with Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc before the trip.

After he returned to Canada, Jivani told U.S. right-wing news site Breitbart that Canadians would be "shooting ourselves in the foot if we continue this anti-America hissy-fit."

Poilievre says he has since told Jivani that Canadians are "understandably upset" about the trade war and what U.S. President Donald Trump has said about Canada.

Poilievre also says he speaks for the Conservative party, while Jivani "speaks for himself."