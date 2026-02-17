Canada News

Stuck cars, treacherous roads as snowstorm grips Prairies

Photo: The Canadian Press A snow-covered moose sculpture welcomes visitors to the Calgary zoo as temperatures dip below -25 C during a provincewide deep freeze in Calgary on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Old Man Winter made a nasty comeback across the Prairies on Tuesday, with bone-chilling temperatures and heavy snow that led to treacherous roads and stuck cars.

Environment Canada said upwards of 40 centimetres was expected to slam the Edmonton area before ending later in the day. Forecasters also warned of significant impacts to rush-hour traffic.

During a dicey morning commute, cars were caught in snow drifts. In some parts of the city, vehicles couldn't make it up steep hills.

City crews were deployed to dig people out. Schools remained open, but several flights out of the city's airport were delayed or cancelled.

Across other parts of Alberta, RCMP told drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as weather conditions made some roads treacherous, with others virtually "impassible."

The storm hit the region after some relatively mild weather.

Parts of Saskatchewan were also under a snowfall warning, with an area stretching from Prince Albert to Estevan expected to receive up to 35 centimetres of snow by Thursday.

The weather agency also warned of wind gusts near 70 kilometres an hour.

Both Regina and Saskatoon said their crews would be out clearing roads.

Up to 20 centimetres was also expected in southern and western Manitoba. In a news release, the City of Winnipeg said crews were standing by.