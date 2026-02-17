Canada News

Ottawa kept people on Canada's no-fly list without 'necessary grounds': spy watchdog

On no-fly list for no reason

Photo: The Canadian Press People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A new report from the national spy watchdog says the federal government kept some people on Canada's no-fly list without proper justification.

The government is responsible for screening travellers through the Passenger Protect Program, commonly known as the no-fly list.

Federal officials inform air carriers when a passenger requires additional screening or is prohibited outright from boarding a flight.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency looked at how people are added to the list, the actions taken when listed people try to fly, and ways to challenge inclusion on the list.

The law requires the public safety minister to review the list every 90 days to determine whether grounds for inclusion still exist.

The intelligence review agency's report says the minister's delegate renewed the listing of six people without the necessary grounds.