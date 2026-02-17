285829
Don Cherry, Edward Rogers among latest Order of Ontario recipients

Don Cherry gets nod

The Canadian Press - Feb 17, 2026 / 8:26 am | Story: 599503
Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014.  

Hockey personality Don Cherry and tech titan Edward Rogers are among 30 new recipients of the Order of Ontario.

Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont has announced the 2025 appointments, which include trade union leader Joe Mancinelli of the Labourers' International Union of North America and former ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton.

Dumont says the appointees have made a "profound contribution" to the lives of Ontarians and represent the best of the province.

Appointees come from a cross-section of society and include business, academic, culture and legal leaders such as former chief justice of Ontario George Strathy and Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey.

Appointments are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory board.

More than 900 people have been appointed to the Order of Ontario since it was established in 1986.

The 30 newest appointees are:

  1. Ahmad Attia
  2. Cameron Bailey
  3. Arron Barberian
  4. Maj.-Gen. (Retd) Jean-Robert Bernier
  5. John B.W. Carmichael
  6. Jamaica Cass
  7. Don Cherry
  8. Donette Chin-Loy Chang
  9. Robert James Cusimano
  10. Philip J. Devereaux
  11. Morris Freedman
  12. Jacques Frémont
  13. Kathleen Gartke
  14. Amanda Grzyb
  15. Zabeen Hirji
  16. Shirley Horn
  17. Bernard Lawless
  18. Nathan Leipciger
  19. David MacNaughton
  20. Joe Mancinelli
  21. Claudette McGowan
  22. Tracy Moore
  23. Edward Rogers
  24. Richard Rooney
  25. John L. Semple
  26. Nancy Mei Chun Siew
  27. Stephen J. R. Smith
  28. George Strathy
  29. J. David Wake
  30. Mary Wells

 

