Don Cherry, Edward Rogers among latest Order of Ontario recipients
Hockey personality Don Cherry and tech titan Edward Rogers are among 30 new recipients of the Order of Ontario.
Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont has announced the 2025 appointments, which include trade union leader Joe Mancinelli of the Labourers' International Union of North America and former ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton.
Dumont says the appointees have made a "profound contribution" to the lives of Ontarians and represent the best of the province.
Appointees come from a cross-section of society and include business, academic, culture and legal leaders such as former chief justice of Ontario George Strathy and Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey.
Appointments are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory board.
More than 900 people have been appointed to the Order of Ontario since it was established in 1986.
The 30 newest appointees are:
- Ahmad Attia
- Cameron Bailey
- Arron Barberian
- Maj.-Gen. (Retd) Jean-Robert Bernier
- John B.W. Carmichael
- Jamaica Cass
- Don Cherry
- Donette Chin-Loy Chang
- Robert James Cusimano
- Philip J. Devereaux
- Morris Freedman
- Jacques Frémont
- Kathleen Gartke
- Amanda Grzyb
- Zabeen Hirji
- Shirley Horn
- Bernard Lawless
- Nathan Leipciger
- David MacNaughton
- Joe Mancinelli
- Claudette McGowan
- Tracy Moore
- Edward Rogers
- Richard Rooney
- John L. Semple
- Nancy Mei Chun Siew
- Stephen J. R. Smith
- George Strathy
- J. David Wake
- Mary Wells
