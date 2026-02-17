Canada News

Don Cherry, Edward Rogers among latest Order of Ontario recipients

Don Cherry gets nod

Photo: The Canadian Press Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014.

Hockey personality Don Cherry and tech titan Edward Rogers are among 30 new recipients of the Order of Ontario.

Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont has announced the 2025 appointments, which include trade union leader Joe Mancinelli of the Labourers' International Union of North America and former ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton.

Dumont says the appointees have made a "profound contribution" to the lives of Ontarians and represent the best of the province.

Appointees come from a cross-section of society and include business, academic, culture and legal leaders such as former chief justice of Ontario George Strathy and Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey.

Appointments are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory board.

More than 900 people have been appointed to the Order of Ontario since it was established in 1986.

The 30 newest appointees are: