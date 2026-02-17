Canada News

Man in his 50s arrested after triple stabbing at Toronto home: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

A man in his 50s has been arrested after a triple stabbing at a home in Toronto's north end.

Paramedics say five people were sent to hospital from the scene last night, including three in life-threatening condition and two with minor injuries.

Police say two adults remain in critical condition this morning and two others have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the adult victims were known to each other but have not elaborated on their relationship.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to a residential address near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue.

Police say multiple people were found injured, including three who had been stabbed.