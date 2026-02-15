Canada News

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for eastern Nova Scotia

Heavy snow to fall in east

Photo: The Canadian Press Vehicle buried after winter storm in Sydney, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shane Wilkie

Eastern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning Sunday.

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow are on the way beginning Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

The weather service says a narrow band of heavy snow is set to develop over Cape Breton and Victoria County.

Officials say roads and walkways will likely be messy and travel could be difficult.

Temperatures should remain moderate, with highs around -2 C, and wind gusts of 20 to 40 kilometres an hour.

Environment Canada has the area under a yellow warning, meaning they believe the weather will cause moderate and short term delays or damage.