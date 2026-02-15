Canada News
Man killed after collision on Highway 407 near Markham
Photo: The Canadian Press
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 407 near Markham.
Police say officers were notified of a collision on Saturday afternoon involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
Police say an initial investigation revealed that the passenger vehicle had broken down in a live lane on the highway and was later hit by a fuel tanker truck.
A 37-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no other injuries were reported.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP.
