Tumbler Ridge students will have safe place to return to school: Eby

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks while attending a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting, in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

B.C. Premier David Eby is promising that students in Tumbler Ridge will have a safe space to learn when classes eventually resume.

Five students and an educator were killed at the community's secondary school this week, along with the shooter's mother and brother at their home.

RCMP have said the shooter killed herself as officers arrived at the school on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Tumbler Ridge on Friday to pay their respects, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Eby praised the heroism of staff at the school, and told students that they would not be forced to return there.

The superintendent of the local school district says plans will be shared over the next week and the expectation is that there will not be a return to the current high school site.