Warmer temperatures ahead for southern Ontario as longest cold spell in a decade ends

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian navigates a snowed-in staircase amid heavy snowfall and accumulation as snow and heavy winds continue to hammer the Greater Toronto Area, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

A cold spell that has gripped southern Ontario since mid-January is finally set to break in time for the Family Day long weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 2 C this weekend in Toronto, warming up to 6 C on Monday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Tomlinson said southwestern winds are bringing in warm air to the region, giving relief to southern Ontarians who experienced the longest cold snap the area has seen in over a decade.

Tomlinson said Toronto saw 23 straight days of freezing temperatures – not enough to break records, but certainly the longest since the winter of 2015, when Toronto was on ice for 32 days.

The meteorologist said the worst of winter is likely behind southern Ontario, as the last week of January and the first week of February are typically the coldest days of the year.

Tomlinson said the long-term forecast indicates seasonal temperatures moving forward for the region, though there still may be some subzero days on the horizon.

Environment Canada had most of southern Ontario under cold warnings for much of January and February.

On some of the coldest days, the agency warned Ontarians of frostbite risk and wind chills of up to -35 C.