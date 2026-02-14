Canada News

OPP officer among three injured in car collision in southwestern Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer is among the three people injured following a crash in southwestern Ontario.

The OPP say crews responded to a crash on Friday afternoon in St. Clair Township, about 13 kilometres south of Sarnia.

They say the crash involved an OPP cruiser and an SUV.

An OPP officer and a crisis worker in the police cruiser were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the SUV.

Police say they are investigating the crash.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate, as it is required to do in incidents with police that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.